There are still slots available for a short-eared owl hike this weekend.
• When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
• Where: Shawnee Trail Conservation Area, SW 50th Road, in Barton County.
• Details: Short-eared owls can often been seen flying low over native grasslands in search of mice, rabbits, and other small mammals. Dress for the weather for this easy-rated hike. Call 417-629-3434 for more information and to reserve your spot.
