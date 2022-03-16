Ozark National Scenic Riverways is offering a ranger-led hike on the Cave Spring Trail near Devils Well beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19
This is a 5-mile hike that begins at Devils Well and will lead to Cave Spring on the upper Current River and then return to Devils Well following a loop trail.
Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and bring plenty of water and snacks. The hike is considered moderate in difficulty. For more information, contact Skyler Bockman at skyler_bockman@nps.gov or 573-323-4905.
