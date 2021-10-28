You can’t throw a rock in the Ozarks without it landing on some place named for Old Scratch, and if you're looking for a great location to spend what is shaping up to be a beautiful Halloween weekend outdoors, I have a few suggestions.
There are at least two dozen devil’s backbones (ridges) in the Ozarks. There are more than a dozen devil’s dens and devil’s iceboxes (caves). There are numerous devil’s tea tables (erosion-carved rock formations and columns with large rock caps on top).
And there are enough sundry features named for the devil that he could outfit his own house. There’s a Devil’s Courtyard (fractured limestone) feature in Buchanan County and a Devil’s Dining Table (rock pinnacle) in Miller County; several devil’s ice boxes, a Devil’s Kettle (sinkhole) in Bollinger County; and a Devil’s Kitchen rock formation in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Other features around the state are known as the Devil’s Punchbowl (sinkhole) in Phelps County and the Devil’s Sugar Bowl (bluff formation) in Pulaski County.
“In Missouri, we’ve got, for some reason or another, a whole mess of things named for the devil,” the late Jerry Vineyard, of Ozark, once told me. Vineyard was a retired state geologist who revised many years ago an earlier book by Thomas Beveridge, “Geologic Wonders and Curiosities of Missouri,” that identified these and many other natural features in Missouri — about 80 in all — named for the devil.
Arkansas, too, has dozens of ridges, caves and other places named for the devil, including one of that state's most popular parks.
None of this is unique to the Ozarks. Most famous, of course, is Devil’s Tower in northeast Wyoming, which became America’s first national monument in 1906.
Here are few area sites worth visiting:
• Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, Arkansas, offering great trails and fall color.
• Roaring River State Park near Cassville contains the 1.5-mile Devil’s Kitchen Trail, which includes a stop at a rock formation formed by shifting limestone blocks that created a room with a natural draft that, according to some anecdotes, was used by Civil War guerrillas.
• The Devil’s Backbone Wilderness, a designated wilderness area of nearly 6,700 acres south of Willow Springs, is “an ideal area for day hiking or overnight backpacking,” according to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the site. “Elevations range from 380 feet to 1,020 feet along the North Fork of the White River, a high quality, spring-fed Ozark stream. Blue Spring, Amber Spring and McGarr Spring provide water to the river year-round.
“The forest is dominated by a variety of oaks, hickory and shortleaf pine. Dogwood, redbud and wild azaleas give the wilderness a wild burst of color in the spring. ... Fall isn’t to be outdone when the oaks, sweet gum and sugar maple put on a show of yellows, oranges and reds.”
Sounds more like heaven than hell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.