Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 3:54 pm
Joplin, MO
“If conservation can become a living reality anywhere, it can do so in Missouri. This is because Missourians are not yet completely industrialized in mind and spirit, and I hope never will be."
Aldo Leopold, 1947
CARTHAGE, MO - Jerry D. Sirmans, 73, a retired math teacher, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Services 10 a.m. Thursday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage. Burial 1 p.m. Wednesday at Resthaven Cemetery, Wichita, KS.
