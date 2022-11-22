If you need a little help figuring out how much to pay for your Thanksgiving sins, we offer up two websites.
The first, https://www.nutritionix.com/food/pumpkin-pie/1-slice, is all about the input. According to them, the average slice of pumpkin pie has 323 calories. Pecan pie is worse at 500 calories per slice.
If you're like me, you may not have been content with just an average slice. And you likely grabbed another slice for a late-night snack. You might have even topped it off with some whipped cream.
Bottom line: That's 700 to 1,000 calories that are now just hanging around me. Literally.
So, just how much trail time will it take to hike it off?
That's where the second website comes in: https://caloriesburnedhq.com/calories-burned-hiking, which is all about the output.
In order to find out how far I have to hike this weekend to burn off that pie, I punched in a few details — my weight, the weight of pack (mainly water), whether you're hiking cross-country or uphill, and what grade, and the distance hiked.
I'm going to use the trails around Shoal Creek for our purposes, which are mostly flat cross-country trails with one short climb that takes you to the bluffs overlooking Shoal Creek.
Using that calculator as a guide, I've got six miles of hiking ahead of me over two hours to pay for those two pieces of pie.
I haven't added in the mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, the turkey, the stuffing, and the rolls.
Suffice it to say, if I can quote Robert Frost, I have "miles to go before I sleep."
