LEARN TO FISH BEAVER LAKE
When: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas, at the visitor center.
Details: Four of the top anglers on Beaver Lake will offer expert advice on how to catch crappie, black bass, striped bass and walleye at the reservoir. Each of their presentations will last about 20 minutes, then the panel will field questions from the audience. For information, call 479-789-5000.
