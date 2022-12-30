Want to learn how to photograph bald eagles in the area?
Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area east of Rogers, Arkansas, is offering three eagle watch cruises in the coming weeks with an expert wildlife photographer Tim Johnson, who will offer tips and information on eagle photography.
The cruises are on Beaver Lake.
The dates of the cruises are:
7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
7:30-9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Learn about the photography equipment needed, the settings on the camera to get sharp photos of birds in flight, and discuss other locations to photograph eagles in the region. Participants should bring a DSLR or mirrorless camera with auto-focusing capabilities and at least a 70-200 mm lens. A 150-600 mm lens works the best from the boat given the distances.
Photography lecture begins at 7:30 a.m. on the boat. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina at 8 a.m. and are limited to 12 participants.
Registration and pre-payment required. The cost is $15 for adults, and $7.50 for children ages 10-12.
Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.
