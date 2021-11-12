There will be a Women’s Hike at Little Sac Woods Conservation Area on Dec. 4.
Hikers will leave from the Springfield Conservation Nature Center (4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and return at 2 p.m. Hikers also can make arrangements to meet the group at the eastern parking lot located off Farm Road 115.
This will be a guided hike with naturalist Jordi Raos. This hike will be approximately 4.5 miles. We'll take a short lunch break while on the trail so pack a lunch and water. Dress for the weather. The hike is for those ages 14-adult, girls aged 14-17 must attend with a registered adult.
For details, or to register, call 417-888-4237.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.