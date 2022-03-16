Spots are still open for a guided hike at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The hike will be on the Homesteader Trail, a 3.8-mile loop rated moderate in difficulty. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Hikers are to meet at the parking lot on the north end of the area (from the intersection of Missouri Highway 248 and Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson, take 248 north 3.7 miles, then Sycamore Log Church Road south 3.4 miles to a gravel parking lot).
Register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Account/Login?returnUrl=%2FEvent%2FRegister%3FEventId%3D183248.
For more information, call the Springfield Conservation Nature Center at 417-888-4237.
Paul Henning, who was born in Missouri, was the creator of "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Green Acres" and other television shows in the 1960s and 1970s. Much of the land for the conservation areas was donated by the Hennings.
