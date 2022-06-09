There will be a program on wildlife photography from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Discovery Room in the Visitor Center at Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas.
Nature photographers Mickey Arlow and Tim Johnson from the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will discuss equipment and techniques to help photographers achieve the desired artistic vision in wildflower photography.
After an indoor presentation, photographers will use the grounds around the Hobbs Visitor Center for hands-on practice and demonstration. Remember to bring a camera and a tripod
