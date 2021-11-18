There will be a guided hike on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Hulston Mill Historical Park in Dade County.
The hike is organized by the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, but hikers can make arrangements to meet them at the historic site. It will be led by volunteer naturalist Mike Mihalik. Bring lunch, water and dress for the weather. The hike is six to seven miles and rated moderate to difficult. To register, or for more information, call 417-888-4237.
