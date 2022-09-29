Registration is now open for the Maple Leaf 100 on Oct. 8. This is part of Carthage’s annual Maple Leaf celebration. Rides start at 8 a.m. at Kellogg Lake. Four options are available: 15, 46, 66 and 100 miles, with the cost ranging from $25 to $40.
The Maple Leaf 100 is one of two fundraising rides for the Joplin Trails Coalition, which manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway that connects Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack. That trail runs from Carthage to the Kansas line.
Two miles of that trail from Carl Junction to the state line are not yet complete.
You can learn more about the organization, the trails, and sign up at www.joplintrailscoalition.org.
