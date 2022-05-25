People will no doubt be eager to get on Ozark rivers this Memorial Day weekend, especially after all the rainy weather.
But given that rain, the rivers will be up, fast and colder than normal.
And remember, it was just two years ago that there were 21 water rescues over the Memorial Day weekend, conducted by the sheriff's department, the Noel and Pineville fire departments, the Missouri State Water Patrol, and in at least one instance, with help from good Samaritans. There was at least on fatality and one serious injury.
Many people think of rivers, particularly those like the Elk, as amusement parks. Yet anyone who has ever been in swift water knows that rivers are meandering muscles that go from benign to beast quickly.
Wear your life jacket, know your limits, and remember that alcohol and rivers don't mix any better than alcohol and highways.
