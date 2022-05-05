The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has two events planned in the region.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, the group will be at George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond.
The group will present educational activities and demonstrations on the sun, and offer information on the biggest telescopes around the world. There will be a solar party with telescope operators, featuring both white/yellow light and hydrogen alpha filters, a hands‐on solar table that includes a galaxy model, clues to the cosmos, and more.
For information, call the Monument at 417-325-4151.
The group also will have a presentation from 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers, Arkansas.
SCAS president Bill Murphy will begin with an indoor program on large telescopes of the world followed by the outdoor viewing session, weather permitting, that will include looking at the moon through high quality telescopes provided and staffed by members. Participants also will view stars, constellations and star clusters.
Participants should bring a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a star chart.
For information, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.
