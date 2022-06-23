There's still room to sign up for some snorkeling events in the region.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a snorkeling class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way.
Registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185031
Transportation, snorkel, mask and drinks will be provided. Bring a sack lunch and a reusable water bottle. Ages 12-17.
Call 417-888-4237 for information.
Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area, east of Rogers, Arkansas, also has openings for two snorkeling sessions in Beaver Lake.
The first is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, and the second is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Meet at the parking lot by the 1st Gangplank to the Slips at Rocky Branch Marina.
The cost is $20 per adult, $10 for children ages 8-12.
Join a park interpreter and take a pontoon boat ride on Beaver Lake to the snorkeling area. Wear appropriate clothing for swimming including water shoes and sunscreen. Participants must wear a life jacket. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and the adult must be in the water. Life jackets, masks, snorkels and fins provided. Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.
