There will be a wildflower walk from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
Learn about native wildflowers and get information on the habitat roles these plants play at the Missouri Department of Conservation program. People can register at:
https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184034
MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard also will lead participants in a mile walk along the trails around the Shoal Creek Center. She’ll discuss the role of native wildflowers for insects and other area wildlife. She will also talk about how native wildflowers can add beauty and habitat to people’s yards and gardens. Participants should dress for the weather. This program is free.
