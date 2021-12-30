There will be a hike at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson for teenagers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Hikers must be between the ages of 12 and 17.
The guided hike will be on the Homesteaders’ Trail, a 3.8-mile loop rated moderate in difficulty. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. Hikers are to meet at the trailhead on Sycamore Log Church Road. Hikers must register at 417-888-4237. Parents will need to sign a permission slip.
Paul Henning, who was born in Missouri, was the creator of "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Green Acres" and other television shows in the 1960s and 1970s. Much of the land for the conservation areas was donated by the Hennings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.