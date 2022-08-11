Spots are still available for an evening stroll through Prairie State Park from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Following the stroll, participants are invited to watch the Perseid meteor showers.
Dress for the weather and bring water, snacks and insect repellent.
Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines. For more information, call 417-843-6711. Participants should meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center.
