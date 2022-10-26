ROGERS, Ark. — Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is partnering with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas to lead a fall foliage photo shoot at the park from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
The tour will leave the parking lot of the Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Arkansas Highway 12, just west of the visitors center, which is east of Rogers.
Participants should bring their cameras and tripods. Experienced photographers will be on-site to offer assistance and suggestions.
For more information, contact Steve Chyrchel at steve.chyrchel@arkansas.gov or call 479-789-5000.
