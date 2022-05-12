Put the weekend of June 11-12 on your outdoor calendar. That is free fishing weekend in Missouri.
During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in Missouri without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag.
Other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the state has more than a million acres of surface water containing more than 200 different fish species, with more than 20 of them being game fish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.