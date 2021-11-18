Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area and the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas will conduct three eagle watch cruises for photographers, one on Saturday, Dec. 4; one on Saturday, Jan. 8; and the last one on Saturday, Feb. 5. The cruises will include special instruction by wildlife photographer Tim Johnson.
Instruction for the photographic cruises with hand outs will begin on board the pontoon boat at 2:30 pm. The cruise begins at 3 p.m. Topics covered include:
• Equipment needed to photograph eagles.
• Proper settings to get sharp photos of birds in flight.
• Other good spots to photograph eagles in Northwest Arkansas.
There will also be an interpreter on board as usual to talk about eagles.
All tours depart Rocky Branch Marina at 3 p.m. and each cruise can take only a limited number of people. The cost for the eagle cruises is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children (age 6-12). Registration and pre-payment required. Call 479-789-5000 for more information and to register.
