There are still openings for a class in building a fly rod to be held from 6-9 p.m. on April 8-9 at Bennett Spring State Park.
Instructor Danny Goldsmith will teach students how to construct a fly rod during this two-night class held in the nature center in the park near Lebanon.
Participants must provide their own fly rod kit, which can be purchased online or through a local fishing shop.
Participation is limited to 10 individuals.
Call 417-532-3925 for more information or to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.