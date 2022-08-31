Put this on your outdoor calendar: Fall Y'all at Shoal Creek.
It will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive, in Wildcat Park.
The event will celebrate the first day of autumn with opportunities to learn about what fall means for wildlife, play nature board games, take home an autumn-themed craft and explore the trails with a trailside discovery table at a surprise location.
Free for all ages. No registration required.
