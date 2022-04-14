LEBANON, Mo. — Bennett Spring State Park is offering a free fishing day event for veterans from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
There will be no license or daily tag fee that day for veterans. All veterans can pick up their free daily trout tag at the park store on April 22 or any time during the event on April 23.
During the event, a part of the park’s Zone 2 fishing areas will be specially stocked and reserved for anglers who are veterans. Adjacent to the fishing area, volunteers will be hosting a hospitality tent featuring fly tying demos, lessons, casting instruction and the latest adaptive fishing equipment.
This event is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation and Bennett Spring State Park. To get more information about the event, call the Bennett Spring Hatchery at 417-532-4418 or e-mail Hatchery Manager Ben Havens at Ben.Havens@mdc.mo.gov.
