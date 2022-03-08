Ozark Mountain Paddlers will host their annual spring weekend outing April 22-24 at Turner Bend Campground on the Mulberry River in Northwest Arkansas.
This is a good opportunity to hone paddling skills as there are several class II rapids on the Mulberry, and there will be some skilled boaters attending who can provide some input and support while on the river.
Turner Bend offers full bathrooms and showers as well as a full service store providing food and amenities. The fee for camping is $12 per day and you do not need to pay anything in advance of the weekend.
To learn about Ozark Mountain Paddlers and their events, and to join, go to https://www.ozarkmtnpaddlers.org.
