CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River State Park south of Cassville will hold an eagle-viewing event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Bald eagles have migrated south to find food and water for the winter. The park will hold eagle-themed activities. Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to watch eagles as they come in to roost.
This program is free and open to the public. Participants should dress for the weather.
For details, call the nature center at 417-847-3742.
