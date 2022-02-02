Spots are available for a short-eared owl hike from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Barton County. Dress for the weather. Masks are required. Call 417-629-3434 to register and for more information.
NEOSHO, MO - Rita Crews, 66, co-owner of Crews Construction passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Services 10 a.m. Saturday at Canopy Church, Neosho. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
