There are still slots available for this Saturday's Primitive Skills clinic at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Staff and volunteers will be on hand to discuss, demonstrate, and coach participants on a number of different bushcraft and primitive skills, such as knife skills as well as fire-starting methods, including char cloth, the bow drill, and flint and steel techniques, and more.
All ages and skill levels are invited.
The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin's Wildcat Park.
Call 417-629-3434 for information. Registration is encouraged at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/182507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.