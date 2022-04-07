With redbud in bloom and dogwood right behind that, and with temperatures nearing 80 degrees on Sunday, get out and ride the Ruby Jack, a 14-mile trail from Carthage to Carl Junction, and go to https://www.joplintrailscoalition.org/ to learn about the Joplin Trails Coalition, upcoming rides, work days and other events, and how you can join and support their effort.
Joan J. Gardner December 18, 1931 - April 6, 2022 Joan (Jo or JoJo) J. Gardner, age 90 years of Holts Summit, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, surrounded by her friends and family, at Valley Park Retirement Center. She was born December 18, 1931, in Wichita, Kansas, daughter o…
WEBB CITY, MO - Ronald "Ron" Woody, 75, a retired associate pastor for First Baptist Church of Webb City, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
