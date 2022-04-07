Joplin Trails Coaltion completes work on Ruby Jack extension

With redbud in bloom and dogwood right behind that, and with temperatures nearing 80 degrees on Sunday, get out and ride the Ruby Jack, a 14-mile trail from Carthage to Carl Junction, and go to https://www.joplintrailscoalition.org/ to learn about the Joplin Trails Coalition, upcoming rides, work days and other events, and how you can join and support their effort. 

