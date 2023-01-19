Astronomy night
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Where: Hobbs State Park, east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the Visitors Center.
Details: The free event is put on by the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society. Participants begin with an indoor program in the Discovery Classroom discussing telescope basics and a tour of the winter sky. Outdoor viewing will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include Jupiter and its moons, Mars, winter constellations, the Orion Nebula and the Andromeda Galaxy. Items you may want to bring include a flashlight covered with a red cloth or red balloon, binoculars and/or telescope, folding chair and a star chart.
