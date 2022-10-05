Saturday, Oct. 8, is the day for the Roaring River Trail Run, with the great slogan of “Hike Mo, Worry Less.”
This is a 10K that begins at the old lodge and follows the Devil’s Kitchen, the White Connector, part of the Fire Tower Trail, Route F and the River Trail, ending back at the lodge. It starts at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $40, and you can sign up through Oct. 7 at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Cassville/RoaringRiverTrailRunCCC.
If you sign up for both the trail run class and the WOW school, you get a $10 discount on the total.
Previous recipients of the money raised by the runs include the Cassville Food Pantry, the Cassville School District Backpack Program, Haven of the Ozarks (a no-kill animal shelter) and the water safety program offered by the Cassville YMCA.
“We are expecting around 50,” Rachael Freeman told me when I asked about the runners. This is the third year for the 10K in the park.
Sign-up ends Oct. 7.
