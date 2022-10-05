New Roaring River spring

Roaring River Spring is being explored by divers who have reached record depths.

Photo courtesy Missouri Department of Natural Resources 

Saturday, Oct. 8, is the day for the Roaring River Trail Run, with the great slogan of “Hike Mo, Worry Less.” 

This is a 10K that begins at the old lodge and follows the Devil’s Kitchen, the White Connector, part of the Fire Tower Trail, Route F and the River Trail, ending back at the lodge. It starts at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $40, and you can sign up through Oct. 7 at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/Cassville/RoaringRiverTrailRunCCC.

If you sign up for both the trail run class and the WOW school, you get a $10 discount on the total.

Previous recipients of the money raised by the runs include the Cassville Food Pantry, the Cassville School District Backpack Program, Haven of the Ozarks (a no-kill animal shelter) and the water safety program offered by the Cassville YMCA.

“We are expecting around 50,” Rachael Freeman told me when I asked about the runners. This is the third year for the 10K in the park.

Sign-up ends Oct. 7.

