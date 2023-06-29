July 1-4: Red, White and Blue Floats
A couple of miles below Gilbert on the Buffalo National River in Arkansas is the 260-foot Red Bluff. It’s one of my favorite bluffs on the Middle Buffalo. Hit the Tyler Bend campground on Friday night. There’s a Collier Homestead Walk from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and a campfire program on the full moon, “Myths, Mysteries and Misconceptions,” from 9 to 10 p.m. You can start at Tyler Bend and paddle to Red Bluff for a gravel bar camp and then take out at Maumee. It’s a distance of 17 miles and makes a perfect overnighter. And you get to celebrate Independence Day weekend on America’s first national river.
Add white to your float flag on the Eleven Point, one of America’s original National Wild and Scenic Rivers. White’s Creek Float Camp is at the mouth of White’s Creek, between Highway 19 (Greer access) and Highway 160 (Riverton), for a total float of about 19 miles, for one or two nights of gravel bar camping.
For the blue, you have a couple of choices. The upper Jacks Fork, just downstream from Missouri Highway 19 but just upstream from another Red Bluff, is one of two Blue Springs in Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the country’s first federally protected river system. The other blue spring is nearby on the Current River. It’s more than 300 feet deep, pumping out more than 80 million gallons of water each day, and celebrated for its blue color. On a hot summer day, the Current at the mouth of these spring streams is a great place to cool off. The Osage called this Blue Spring the “spring of the summer sky.” You can hike to it from the Powder Mill Campground, but the best way to see it is to put in at Two Rivers and float past the spring on your way to Van Buren. The latter is a distance of more than 30 river miles, so you make or two- or, better yet, three-night float trip out of it.
