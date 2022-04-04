The Joplin boys golf team carded a 154 to best the field in a four-team, nine-hole outing on Monday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin.
Carl Junction finished runner-up at 155, while Webb City and Carthage both carded 161.
The Eagles were led by Harry Satterlee, who shot a 34 to post the best individual score in the event. Hobbs Campbell shot a 37 and was followed by Wyatt Satterlee (40) Ian Surbrugg (43) and Dylan Bozarth (45).
Zach Wrensch shot a 36 to pace Carl Junction. Jack Spencer shot a 37, Tommy Walker a 39, Noah Williams a 43 and Jacob Teeter a 44.
Webb City was led by Keegon Dill (37), Levi Lassiter (40), Josh Howard (41), Cooper Forth (40) and Braxten Cahoon (45).
Leading the way for Carthage was Max Templeman (38), Owen Derryberry (39), Britt Coy (40), Ben Nicholas (44), Colson Brust (48) and Ben Rogers (61).
