SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Joplin girls golf team secured a third-place finish in the Central Ozark Conference Tournament on Monday at Horton Smith Golf Course.
The Eagles carded a 381 team score and were bested by just first-place Willard (358) and second-place Ozark (373). Carl Junction (387) and Nixa (387) tied for fourth and were followed by Branson (388), Republic (425) and Webb City (433).
Leading the way for Joplin was Kenna Haley, who shot an 85 to tie for fourth individually with Nixa’s Macy Pierce. Ozark’s Josey Roberts claimed the individual title with a 72 while Willard’s Kylee Hopper (77) and Carthage’s Shay Gaddis (78) took second and third, respectively.
Rounding out the individual results for Joplin, Lindsey Belnap placed 13th while Chloe Friend placed 20th, Drew Yockey 23rd and Taylor Colson 39th.
CJ was paced by Rylee Sprague’s 11th-place finish. Olivia Teeter finished in 14th, while Anna Burch took 17th, Alex Teeter 23rd and Jasmine Woerner 27th.
Avry Hodson and Langlee Walker placed 25th and 32nd, respectively, to lead the way for Webb City.
Carthage had two individuals finish in the top eight, but the team was not eligible to compete in the team competition since it did not field enough golfers. Gaddis’ second-place finish led the way while Addie Foust took eighth.
