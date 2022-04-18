CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin boys golf team added another bullet point to its impressive season resume on Monday.
The Eagles, led by Hobbs Campbell’s 1-over-par 72, carded a 308 as a team to win the Carthage Invitational at Carthage Golf Course. It marked Joplin’s third team title through four tournaments this season.
JHS finished one stroke better than tournament host Carthage, which placed second with a 309. Carl Junction (321) finished third, while Republic (323) and Webb City (330) rounded out the top five teams in the 12-school event.
A playoff was needed to determine the individual champion for the tournament after Carl Junction’s Jack Spencer, Carthage’s Max Templeman and Republic’s Cason Bekemeier each took mirroring scores of 71 into the clubhouse at the end of their rounds. Spencer ultimately claimed the title after winning the first playoff hole.
Campbell’s 72 tied him for fourth on the individual leaderboard with Carthage’s Britt Coy, Carl Junction’s Zach Wrensch and Monett’s Jason Bailey.
Also competing for Joplin, Harry Satterlee shot 73, while Wyatt Satterlee shot 77 and Ian Surburgg 86.
Owen Derryberry and Ben Nicholas shot 81 and 85, respectively, to round out the individual results for Carthage.
To go along with Spencer’s 71, Carl Junction also had individual scores of 82 from Zach Wrensch, 84 from Noah Williams and 84 from Tommy Walker.
Keegon Dill shot 75 to pace Webb City and was followed by Josh Howard (81), Braxten Cahoon (84) and Levi Lassiter (90).
Neosho, placing seventh as a team, was led by Kytn Fransisco (80) and Xander Woodward (84).
McAuley Catholic had two golfers shoot in the 80s in Rocco Bazzano-Joseph (87) and Evan D’Amour (89).
