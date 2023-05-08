A Joplin golfer, Bobby McKay, tied for first Monday in the 65-69 Open Division of the Missouri Golf Association third Senior Series Tour event of the season.
The event was held at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Joplin.
A total of 72 golfers competed.
Bobby Godwin, Poplar Bluff, won the 50-59 Open Division with a score of seven over, 78.
Tim Holmes, Springfield, won the 60-64 Open flight, with a score of 78.
In the 65-69 Open Division, McKay and Tony Brown, St. Louis, both shot four over, at 75.
David Newberry, Crossett, came out on top of the 70+ open flight at 14 over, at 85.
The following net flights have handicap strokes deducted from final scores:
Mike Domenick, Festus, won the 50-58 Net division after shooting par.
Tony Farris, Hermann, was the winner of the 59-64 Net flight, one over, at 72.
Randy Campbell, O’Fallon, finished in first place in the 65-69 Net flight after shooting two over, 73.
Terry Souchek, Columbia, was the winner of the 70-74 Net flight at three over, 74.
The 70+ Net division was won by Daric Elwell, Warrensburg, with a score of five over, 76.
The next Senior Series event is Tuesday at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin.
Senior Series events are open to male golfers who are members of the MGA and 50 years of age or older. Competitors compete in flights based on their age as of April 17.
