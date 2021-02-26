The Joplin High School football program has been a hotbed for college recruits as of late, and Keaton Huff was a continuation of that on Friday.
The senior kicker signed a letter of intent to continue his football career at Evangel University, making him the eighth Joplin player in this year’s senior class to sign with a college program.
“That’s been our largest class (to be recruited) since I’ve been here (six years),” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “So I’m very proud of this class and I’m very proud of Keaton. Evangel is a great university, and he works very hard. … Academically, Evangel is a great school and Keaton is a great student. So that’s a great matchup as well.”
For Huff, the opportunity to extend his football career brought a sense of relief after he went through an adversity-filled senior prep season that was plagued by injury. He suffered a pulled muscle in Week 1 and was sidelined for most of the campaign before making his return in the Eagles’ district semifinal tilt against Raymore-Peculiar.
“It’s just really exciting,” Huff said. “About two months ago, I was going through the recruiting process and I wasn’t sure I would find a college. So I was really excited when I was able to contact one of the coaches from Springfield. We were able to get a visit scheduled, and they were able to offer me there.”
Huff said Evangel is an ideal fit because of the university’s innovative health care and nursing program — a field he wants to pursue to become a certified nurse anesthetist.
“They have a partnership with Cox Hospital there, and that was really important to me to be able to do something I want to pursue past football,” Huff said. “But other than that, their football program is great and their coaches are really nice people. I’m sure they’re going to push me to the next level.”
As for his goals on the gridiron, Huff aims to be a contributor right away.
“I would like to start Day 1,” he said. “I’m OK sitting behind and learning for a little bit, but my goal is to start Day 1 and be able to do kickoffs and field goals. So I’m excited to see what the competition brings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.