COLUMBIA, Mo. — Joplin doubled its number of all-state runners at the 47th annual cross country championship Friday in Columbia, while Neosho’s Kaden Cole added another all-state medal to his collection.
Jennalee Dunn’s final race for the Eagles ended with her taking 14th place, while Hobbs Campbell took 14th in the boys race for Joplin.
Dunn earned her first state medal last year with 18th place but this year she broke 19 minutes (18:36.1) and set the school record again.
At last year’s state meet she ran 19:11.19 — the same time this year wouldn’t have qualified for all-state.
“Oh my goodness, I was not expecting it to be that fast but I’m glad that I went with it instead of trying to fight against it,” Dunn said. “If I stayed back I would definitely not have had such a high place. I’m happy that I raced well instead of worrying about my time or anything else.”
She was a four-time qualifier between both Joplin and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, but earned both of her all-state medals for the Eagles.
Her next cross country race will be in college, though she is still weighing her options.
“It is pretty surreal, I’m sad it is over but I’m happy,” Dunn said. “It’s been a really good run.”
If history is any indicator of the future, wherever Hobbs Campbell places next year, it will have a ‘4’ at the end.
His freshman year he was 74th before moving up to 34th last year. The junior earned his first all-state medal by placing 14th on Saturday.
Hobbs ran 15:45.1 but got a slow start before eventually working his way up to 10th place, then fell back over the final stretch.
“It means so much, I never really thought (all-state) was possible going into my freshman year,” Campbell said. “To know I was capable of it, it is really surreal. It is really sad I have one year left, but I’m excited. I got to set my goals high. I don’t know if I can win the state championship, the guy that won it (Andrew Hauser) is only a sophomore, but I will say top three.”
The boys were ninth overall in the team standings. Behind Campbell was sophomore Ian Horton (49th) and senior Zaben Barnes (64th).
“I’m proud of how they competed and they were fast, for sure,” Joplin coach Dustin Dixon said. “I think the time we ran today would’ve been close to winning the state championship last year.”
Neosho’s Cole was the highest area finisher by taking sixth place in 15:33. He moved up eight spots in the standings and had a monumental jump from taking 131st as a sophomore.
Classes 4, 5 ran Friday; classes 1, 2 and 3 run today at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
