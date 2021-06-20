JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws’ bats came to life yet again.
Fueled by 15 hits on the night, Joplin scored early and often en route to an 11-0 run-rule win in eight innings over the Jefferson City Renegades in MINK League action on Sunday at Vivion Field.
The Outlaws (9-6) have plated 43 runs in their last three games, resulting in back-to-back 16-6 wins over the Chillicothe Mudcats on Thursday and Friday and then Sunday’s shutout of the Renegades.
Joplin jumped out to a 6-0 lead midway through Sunday’s game after plating one run in the first inning, two runs in the second, one run in the third and then two runs in the fourth. The Outlaws went on to add another run in the sixth before plating four more insurance runs in the eighth.
Four Joplin players finished with multiple hits in the game. Ethan Ellis went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Caleb Fuerstake tallied a pair of doubles, while Logan Cline and Sam Golen logged two hits and one double apiece.
Also benefitting the Outlaws was a shutdown performance from its pitching staff. Starter Christian DeJesus picked up the win after limiting Jefferson City to just three hits in five scoreless innings. He also struck out nine.
Relievers Masayuki Maruhashi, Clayton Saporito and Justin Schrader chipped in one hitless inning apiece without surrendering any runs.
Just three Renegades logged hits in David Dell, Tommy Ruether and Josef Keilholz. Jefferson City suffered 12 strikeouts at the plate overall.
The Renegades used four arms in the contest. Starter Trenton Morrow took the loss after surrendering four earned runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. Relievers Shane Fontenot, Deejay Seelbach and Kaleb Haley allowed a combined six runs on eight hits.
The Outlaws, sitting atop the MINK South Division standings with a 1 1/2-game lead over Jefferson City, will look to add to their current three-game win streak on Monday when they play host to the Nevada Griffons at Joe Becker Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.
Joplin hits the road again on Tuesday for another contest against Jefferson City.
