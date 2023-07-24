The Joplin Outlaws enter the playoffs this week at the top of the South division in the MINK League.
It is the second year in a row the Outlaws have been at the top; they defeated the Jefferson City Renegades 4-2 to capture their first MINK League South Division title in history last summer.
The Outlaws were founded in 2009.
The Outlaws lost to the St. Joseph Mustangs last year in the third game of a best of three series for the championship.
The Jefferson City Renegades (20-24) and the Sedalia Bombers (19-25) play Monday night in Jefferson City, with the winner to face the Outlaws (22-22) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin.
On Monday, the Clarinda, Iowa, A’s, (26-17) and the Carroll, Iowa, Merchants (24-20) play, with the winner taking on the St. Joseph Mustangs on Tuesday night in St. Joseph.
Mark Rains, Outlaws general manager, encouraged area residents to come out to watch.
“We had a great crowd last night,” he said of the final regular season game at Joe Becker. “They really like playing in front of crowd.”
Rains said the championship series this year begins Thursday night, with the first game played in the home of the winner of the South Division, and the next two played at the home of the North Division winner.
“I’m just proud of the board, the fans, the players and the coaches getting us this far,” Rains said Monday.
