The Joplin Outlaws avenged a 10-9 Monday night loss to MINK League North Division’s Carroll Merchants on Tuesday night with a 12-4 win over the visiting Merchants at Joe Becker Stadium.
Joplin (19-19) currently leads the MINK League’s South Division.
The Outlaws scored first courtesy of a William Kelley two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning that brought Jason Lazo across the plate. Lazo reached base earlier on a single to left field.
The Outlaws made it a 3-0 game in the bottom of the third when Karson Green drove in Landon Meyer with an RBI single to centerfield. They extended their lead to 4-0 off a Caden Bressler double to center that plated Brett Sarwinski.
Starter Sullivan Lane was strong for Joplin through the first five innings, giving up just two hits and two walks while fanning five before giving up three runs to the Merchants in the top of the sixth inning.
Carroll’s Ethan Cole hit an RBI single to center field that scored Michael Alt. Bryce Yosko scored on a Cullen McBride sacrifice fly to center and Jordan Brandenburg drove in Cole with a single to left field to bring the Merchants (20-20) to within a run of Joplin at 4-3.
Eli Stoops took over the mound for Lane and struck out Archer Ogbourne to avoid further damage. Lane finished with six strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings.
The Outlaws responded in the bottom of the frame with a Lazo single to center field that scored Kolton Reynolds. Reynolds reached base earlier with a double to right field. Caden Myers made it 6-3 with a sacrifice RBI that scored Meyer.
Stoops sent the Merchants down in order in the top of the seventh inning with groundouts of Lane Spieker and Alt and a strikeout of Joshua Koskie.
Doug Allen replaced Carroll starter Mark Kenney in the bottom of the seventh and hit Green — the first batter he faced. Green later scored on a Sarwinski triple to right field to make it 7-3.
Bressler padded the lead with a single to left that plated Sarwinski and Reynolds made it 9-3 with a center field double that scored Bressler. Reynolds was brought home with a Meyer sacrifice to short to give Joplin a 10-3 lead. But Joplin wasn’t finished. Lazo hit a home run to put the Outlaws up 11-3.
Zach Zwicky replaced Allen on the mound for Carroll and was welcomed to the game with a Myers’ two-out single to center field. Myers scored on a Kelley double to left, but Kelley was eventually picked off to end the inning with Joplin up 12-3.
Myers replaced Stoops on the mound to start the eighth inning. Stoops gave up no hits, no walks and no runs while striking out two in one and one-third innings of work. Myers loaded the bases with a walk of Yosko, hit Cole with a pitch and walked McBride. A Blake Tigges sacrifice fly to center scored Yosko to make it 12-4.
Myers once again was looking at bases loaded after hitting Ogbourne with a pitch with two outs, but induced a Spieker groundout to get out of the inning.
Myers put the Merchants down in order in the top of the ninth to seal the 12-4 win.
He pitched two innings, giving up no hits and one run, while walking two.
Lazo was 3-5 for Joplin with two RBIs. Kelley went 2-4 with three RBIs and Bressler was 2-4 with two RBIs. Reynolds (2-5) and Sarwinski (2-4) also logged multiple hits with one RBI each.
Brandenburg was the only Carroll batter with multiple hits. He was 2-4 with one RBI.
Joplin plays its first of two final regular season home dates at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a doubleheader against Sedalia at Joe Becker before hitting the road for three games at second-place Jefferson City. The first game of the twin bill is a make-up game from a July 14 rainout.
In what well may be a preview of the MINK League championship series, the Outlaws return to Joe Becker Sunday for their final regular season home game against North Division leader St. Joseph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.