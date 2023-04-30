The Joplin Police Department won the annual Guns and Hoses game Saturday night at Joplin High School, defeating the Joplin Fire Department 69-55.
The game is the single biggest fundraiser of the year for Bright Futures Joplin, and helps replenish its donation center and snack pack program for children in the area. The packs are sent home with more than 500 Joplin elementary and middle school students each week during the school year, and include shelf-stable food and milk to help keep the students fed over the weekend. These meals are sometimes the only food available to a child while they’re away from school. Bright Futures also funds other needs for students, such as clothing, shoes and hygiene items.
The money also supports the Officer Jake Reed Memorial Scholarship and the Corporal Ben Cooper Memorial Scholarship, which benefit two Joplin High School graduates majoring in criminal justice at Missouri Southern State University. The scholarships were established last year.
Cooper, 46, and Reed, 27, were fatally shot March 8, 2022, after responding to a disturbance at a shopping center near Fourth Street and Geneva Avenue. Cooper died that day; Reed died three days later after his organs were taken for donation. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was shot in the face by a bullet that pierced the windshield of his cruiser, and he was hospitalized for eight days. He spent more than three months on medical leave to recover from the shooting before returning to duty in late June.
There also were halftime games, prizes, photo ops and a silent auction, which included a raffle, a Kansas City Chiefs signed football, and other items donated by community partners.
