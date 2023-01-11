Zach Westmoreland, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide receiver, has taken his talents full circle. Westmoreland, a former Joplin Eagle, is going to be rejoining Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, getting to start his season as a sophomore.
Here is a timeline of Westmoreland’s football career journey.
Joplin High School
The 2020 Joplin High School graduate had 106 catches for 1,631 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior year. He also helped the Eagles make it to their first Missouri state championship game in the past 30 years prior, falling short to top ranked DeSmet High School 35-20 and ending the season as the Class 6 runner-up.
Westmoreland ended his 41-game high school career with 254 catches for 3,539 yards and 74 total touchdowns. His career accomplishments include setting school records in football for most receiving yards and most receptions.
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
With multiple college offers, Westmoreland said he decided it was best for him to de-commit from playing at Southern Illinois and to go the junior college route to work on his academics to be eligible for his freshman football season. So he signed late with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. He still needed to work that summer to be eligible to play his freshman year, though. While rehabbing a foot injury, he worked to pass his summer classes, and it paid off. Westmoreland was deemed a full qualifier by the National Junior College Athletic Association after passing the classes to become eligible. There was one more hurdle, though, that affected the whole nation — COVID-19. NEO made the choice to suspend and move its football season to later that spring. Westmoreland was ready to play now, and he went back to the transfer portal.
Eastern Michigan University
After being deemed eligible to transfer from NEO that December, he had already racked up two offers from Division I programs. — South Dakota State University, which is one of the perennial powers in the Football Championship Subdivision and just won its first FCS title Sunday. There, he would have joined a familiar face at running back, Isaiah Davis, the same running back in Westmoreland’s senior class at Joplin High School. A few days later, Westmoreland announced over Twitter he received his first offer from a Football Bowl Subdivision school in Eastern Michigan. Westmoreland said he made the choice to sign with Eastern Michigan because it was always his dream to play at an FBS school.
In two seasons playing at Eastern Michigan (2021-2022), Westmoreland played in 16 games with three of those games as a starter. During this time, he caught 19 passes for 320 yards and scored one touchdown. His best game came against the University of Massachusetts, where he had 97 total receiving yards. He said was hungry for more, believing that if he got the chance to play more that he could do even greater things on the field. Westmoreland returned to the transfer portal.
Southern Illinois University
Now comes the full circle.
Westmoreland is back where it all almost started, saying he is prepared to do big things for the Saluki football program.
Asked why he chose to leave Eastern Michigan University for Southern Illinois University, he said, “I mean, it was definitely a good experience. I was able to do things as I grew while going there, things like having the experience of going across the country, which is something I never thought I’d get to experience. It’s a lot different coming from here. By going to EMU, I was able to see just how the whole Division I college thing works and understanding the ins and outs, do’s and don’ts. Going through it (transfer portal) once or twice, you're able to see how true those connections are when deciding, I mean, almost a who's-real-and-who's-not sense of thing. I just feel like I've had a connection with SIU from the start, like things never fell off. They’ve kept the same energy toward me through any situation I've been through, supporting me. I just feel comfortable with it being a perfect fit.”
Saluki football head coach Nick Hill said he agrees with Westmoreland being a perfect fit.
“He’s a kid I’m fired up to get," Hill said. "He committed to us out of high school originally but ended up at Eastern Michigan. We are glad his path has brought him back to us. Zach is a special athlete, a special player who has had an outstanding career so far. On the field, he’s as good as we’ve had here, having incredible length, speed, and raw athletic ability.”
Another familiar face from the area also is heading to Southern Illinois with Westmoreland. Carthage High School standout lineman Aidan Logan has made the move to be a Saluki as well, transferring from Butler Community College.
