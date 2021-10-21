Luciano Reyes had three goals and one assist to aid the Joplin soccer team in an 8-0 shutout win over McDonald County on Thursday night at Joplin High School.
The Eagles (14-6) took a 2-0 advantage into halftime before closing the door with six more goals in the second half.
Carlos Palma and Adam Montanez opened the scoring for Joplin with goals scored in the 26th and 35th minute, respectively.
Back-to-back scores by Ely Montanez and Eric Nelson ballooned the Eagles’ advantage to 4-0 by the 57th minute before Luciano Reyes scored three straight goals by himself. Luciano’s brother, Roberto Reyes, accounted for one of the assists.
Nelson, who finished with a pair of goals, capped the scoring with a goal in the 78th minute.
Joplin outshot McDonald County 16-2. JHS goalie Andrew Jordan recorded a pair of saves.
The Eagles play at Parkview on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
