Ella Hafer netted a pair of goals to help lift the Joplin girls soccer team to a 4-1 victory over Cassville on Monday at Joplin High School.
The Eagles opened the scoring in the third minute when Grace Gordon found the back of the net off an assist by Zayda Derganc. Derganc scored the second goal for Joplin off an assist by Morgan Ferro in the 33rd minute.
Hafer then scored back-to-back goals to cap the scoring for Joplin, netting her first off an assist by Derganc in the 44th minute before making her second off an assist by Ferro in the 47th minute.
The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday to take on Webb City at 5 p.m. at Webb City High School.
