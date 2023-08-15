First-year Coach Desmond Williams looks to reload the Joplin High School soccer team after the Eagles lost 11 players to graduation last year.
To do that, Williams, who helped lead Crowder College to a National Junior College Athletic Association regional final, said he’ll look to his team leaders to help build on last year’s 16-7 record and replace the talents of players such as first team all-conference picks Luciano Reyes and Adam Montanez.
Williams talked about some players who will fill leadership roles for the 2023 Eagles.
“Adam Badr is definitely one of them,” Williams said. “His club team (Sporting Springfield, which Williams helped coach) just came off a national championship. Adam’s soccer IQ is very, very high and he’s a great leader in training and in games.”
Badr said he hopes to lead by example.
“Set a standard, keep it and raise it,” Badr said. “It’s making sure I set my mentality right, that way they can look up to me and feed off the energy that I give them. That allows us to be more competitive and forward-thinking, which allows us to become a better team as a whole.”
Williams said senior goal keeper Brayden Anderson will also help lead the Eagles this season.
“He kind of stepped up out of nowhere, we lost our keeper from last year and Brayden stepped up for us,” Williams said. “We’re counting on him to get us some saves this year.”
Williams said center back Ben Hedrick will also play a pivotal role in Joplin’s success.
“Ely Montanez has taken a leadership role as well, instead of taking a back seat he has really stepped up to the plate this year,” Williams added.
Williams also has a number of younger players to look to this year, including Carthage transfer freshman Andy Cordova.
“Andy Cordova will probably start and get a lot of playing time for us,” Williams said. “He’s stepped up, not really knowing anyone on the team and he has come in and filled that role. We’ve got a lot of young guys that have stepped up behind the four or five seniors that we do have.”
Williams shared what he thought were the strengths of this year’s squad: “I think the strength of this team is their mindset,” Williams said. “We only have four or five seniors and I think the guys know they have big shoes to fill. They know that even though a lot of them didn’t play varsity last year, they know it’s their turn now.”
Williams said the players are adjusting well to having a new coach — and with it a new game plan.
“They listen,” Williams said. “We’re kind of playing a new style of soccer and they have welcomed it with open arms. They’ve taken it on head first. Possession is probably going to be our strong suit. We’re planning on being possession-heavy this year.”
Badr talked about the attitude of this year’s team heading into the season with a new coach.
“We have the mindset that we have to work harder and be better,” Badr said. “Our training is much more intense and much more thought-through. I think that makes us much better as a team.”
Joplin will host a jamboree with Monett and Neosho on Aug, 22. The Eagles open their season at home Aug. 29 against a strong Nixa team and Williams said he welcomes the challenge.
“It’s just mindset, if they know they can go out there and compete, then they are going to go out there and compete,” Williams said. “If they go out there thinking the game is already lost, then that’s what it is.”
Williams talked about how he prepares his team for a talented squad such as Nixa.
“Every time we step on the field, we have to believe we can compete. I personally know that we can compete. Anybody can beat anybody, everyone puts on their cleats the same, their jerseys the same. You see upsets all the time, but if we win, I won’t consider it an upset. They are very talented. A lot of their kids played club in the Springfield area, so I know a lot of their coaches that they have trained with. I guarantee their coach is going to be full-on ready. We’re looking forward to it.”
Badr also weighed in on the Eagles home opener.
“We lost 3-0 last year. We had a terrible start, “Badr said. “I feel like coming into this game, it’s all about revenge, having our family here to support us will give us even more energy and the mentality to go beat them. Beating them here would set a standard for the rest of the season and put us in the right direction right off the bat.”
Williams is enthusiastic about the Eagles’ prospects for 2023.
“They’re young, they’re hungry and I’m just excited to see what we can pull off this year,” Williams said.
