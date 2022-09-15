OZARK, Mo. — A walk-off RBI single by Kelsey Batey lifted the Ozark softball team to a 6-5 win in eight innings over Joplin on Thursday at the Ozark softball field.
The Eagles saw a 10-game win streak come to an end. Their records still stands at an impressive 16-3 on the season.
Joplin used late offense to force extra innings with Ozark as the Eagles plated three straight runs in the sixth and seventh innings. A two-run home run by Izzy Yust in the top of the sixth made it a 5-4 ballgame before Jadyn Pankow tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI single in the seventh.
The Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the firs after back-to-back RBI at-bats by Riley Kelly and Yust. The Tigers (11-4) went on to take their first lead of the game with three runs plated in the third and then two more in the fifth.
Joplin finished with 10 hits and was led by Abby Lowery, who went 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Yust finished 2 for 4 with a team-high three RBI.
Jill McDaniel went the distance for Joplin and surrendered six runs (five earned) and 13 hits while fanning seven in 7 2/3 innings.
Natalie Morgan and Audrey Carlton both went 2 for 4 with two RBI to pace the Ozark batters.
Jordan Foley earned the win after allowing five earned runs and 10 hits in eight innings. She also struck out five.
Joplin competes in the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Branson.
