The Joplin Eagles softball team (9-6) will look to regroup this week after a hard fought 14-10 loss to Webb City (9-3) on Saturday at Joplin High School.
The Eagles travel to Republic (8-5) Tuesday and will host Ozark (7-5) Thursday in key COC match-ups, while Webb City will host Carthage (8-9) on Tuesday and travel to Nixa (2-3) on Thursday.
Both Webb City and Joplin opened with a game each against Pryor, Oklahoma, on Saturday, with both games going extra innings.
In the early game, Joplin got a walk-off two-run homer off the bat of Riley Kelly in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim a 2-0 win over the Pryor Tigers. Joplin starter Ava Wolf struck out five and gave up just two hits and two walks in the shut out.
The Cardinals rode the strength of a two-run homer by Alex Maturino to claim a 4-2, eight-inning win over Pryor in the second game of the day. Maturino recorded three of the Cardinals four RBIs in the game.
In the final game of the day, Webb City got off to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Joplin, when Abby Sargent scored on a passed ball and a Lily Hall sacrifice bunt brought Kylie Sargent across the plate.
The Eagles answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame off a Wolf liner to the centerfield gap that plated Jadyn Pankow, Kelly and Taryn Casey.
After holding the Cardinals scoreless, the Eagles made it a 5-3 game in the bottom off the second inning, courtesy of an Abby Lowery two-run shot over the centerfield fence.
Webb City responded with a two-run third inning to make it a one-run game. Abby Sargent scored on a dropped pop-up and Sydney Strickland hit a double that scored Maturino.
The Eagles plated two of their own in the bottom of the third to increase their lead to 7-4. Maria Loum hit a double that scored Ashley Phillips. Bailey Ledford followed with an RBI single that brought Loum across the plate.
The Cardinals chipped into the three-run lead, scoring twice in the top of the fourth inning. Rilley Hanes led off the inning and took the first pitch she saw to deep left center for a double. She later scored on an Abby Sargent sacrifice grounder. Webb City made it a 7-6 game when Maturino drove in Kylie Sargent with a single to third.
After holding Joplin scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, Webb City tied the game in the top of the fifth off a Dawsyn Decker sacrifice fly that scored Jensyn Pickett. The Cardinals took their first lead of the game at 8-7 off a Karsyn Cahoon pop fly that drove home Hanes.
Joplin regained the lead in the bottom of the inning after a Pankow double to the warning track in left center scored Lowery and a Casey single to left center drove in Pankow and gave the Eagles a 9-8 edge.
Webb City regained the lead, 10-9 in the top of the sixth off a Pickett two-run blast that scored Maturino. But Joplin refused to go away and tied the game at 10-10 on a Lowery sacrifice fly that scored Phillips.
The Cardinals saved their best for last, plating four runs in the top of the final inning to record the 14-10 win. Kylie Sargent drove in a run with a single down the left field line before Hall hit a blooper to center that made it a 12-10 game. The Cardinals wrapped up the inning with a two-run single off the bat of Pickett that scored Kylie Sargent and Maturino.
Joplin outhit the Cardinals 17-13 despite the loss. Ledford and Kelly paced the Eagles with three hits each. Lowery added a triple and a homer.
Kylee Sargent logged three hits, including a triple for Webb City. Pickett had two hits, including a home run and Abby Sargent chipped in with two hits, including a triple of her own. Hanes doubled twice in the game.
