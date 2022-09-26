KICKAPOO, Mo. — The Joplin softball team took a late lead before Kickapoo responded with a four-run sixth to claim a 10-7 victory over the Eagles on Monday afternoon at the Kickapoo softball field.
The game was tied at 6-6 at the start of the sixth when Maria Loum led off the sinning with a single on a line drive to center field. Loum went on to steal second before scoring from there on a wild pitch, giving Joplin a one-run advantage.
The Chiefs responded in the bottom of the inning with four runs on two hits and two Joplin fielding errors. Kickapoo scored each of its runs with two outs.
In their last opportunity in the top of the seventh, the Eagles went three up, three down as Kickapoo claimed its 10th consecutive victory.
The Chiefs improved to 17-4 while the Eagles slipped to 20-8.
Joplin took the lead on three different occasions in the game, with its largest coming in the top of the fifth after the Eagles plated four runs on three hits to go up by two.
The Eagles finished with nine hits and were paced by Abigayle Lowery, who went 3 for 4 with a double and one run scored. Loum went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, while Jady Pankow had one double and two RBI.
Riley Kelly drove in three runs for Joplin, and Kirsten McMillen-Lollar had a single and one RBI.
Jilliah McDaniel tossed a complete game for the Eagles and surrendered six earned runs and 10 hits while striking out four batters in six innings.
Allison Scott picked up the win after holding Joplin to seven runs (just one earned) and nine hits in seven innings. She also had six punchouts.
Kaylee Henderson led the Kickapoo offense with a pair of doubles and three RBI.
The Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday, playing host to Neosho at 4:30 p.m.
