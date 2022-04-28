WILLARD, Mo. — The Joplin boys tennis team suffered a 9-0 setback to a tough Willard team on Thursday at the Willard tennis courts.
“Today’s match was delayed for about an hour due to rain,” Joplin coach Aaron Stump said. “Willard has some strong players, so I was happy to see us get a few games on them today from our young group.
“Adam Badr and Josiah Hazlewood fared the best, winning three games in their doubles match (against Caden Lingenfelser and Parker Solum). In singles, Adam won one game (against Alex Crawford) and Josiah won two games (against Seth Miller).”
Joplin (1-8) plays host to Neosho on Tuesday.
